Comparing Banco Bradesco (BBDO) and Its Competitors

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Banco Bradesco to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Banco Bradesco Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 2157 8966 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Banco Bradesco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion $3.21 billion 7.07 Banco Bradesco Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.