Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invitae were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

