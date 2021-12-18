Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

PATH opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.