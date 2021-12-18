Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PATH opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
