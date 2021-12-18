Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

