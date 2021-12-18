Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.