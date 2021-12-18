Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $68,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.17. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.79.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

