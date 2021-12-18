Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $158.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

