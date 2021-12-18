Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $63.31 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

