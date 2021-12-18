Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 113,613 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 94.47% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $73,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWEQ opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

