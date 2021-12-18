Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

