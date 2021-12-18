Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells $192,613.85 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CFX opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Colfax by 44.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

