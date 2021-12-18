Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

RNP opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

