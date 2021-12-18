Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
RNP opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.43.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.