Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 37,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 602,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Codexis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,550. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Codexis by 10.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Codexis by 33.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.