Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Acquires A$50,102.37 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Graeme Barclay acquired 5,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.71 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of A$50,102.37 ($35,787.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

