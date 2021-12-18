Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Shares of KOF stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

