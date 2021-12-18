Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coats Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

