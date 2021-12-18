CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.35 and last traded at $190.24. 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 225,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

