Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $13.74 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

