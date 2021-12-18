CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $2,345.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010908 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,737,377 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

