CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53. 9,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

