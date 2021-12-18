Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($54.61) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($54.94).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,635 ($48.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,842.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,544.54. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

