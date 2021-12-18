Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,126.75

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $110,126.75 and approximately $447.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 92.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00031546 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,386,050 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.