Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,422,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

