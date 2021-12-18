Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.57) price objective on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 299 ($3.95).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

