Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $69.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

