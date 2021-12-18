Citigroup Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $220.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 500.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

