Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

