Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $264.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.61.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.49. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

