Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,332,122. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

