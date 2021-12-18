Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $148,200.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $74.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

