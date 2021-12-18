Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT Raised to $6.00 at Wedbush

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 313.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. Aegis lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

CDTX stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $827,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

