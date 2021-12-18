Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average is $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.