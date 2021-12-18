CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 35,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Get CHS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.