Christopher William Walters Purchases 10,000 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 282,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

