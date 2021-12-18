Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,683.84. 382,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,755.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,733.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

