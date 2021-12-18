China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. China Gas has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $109.63.
About China Gas
