China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. China Gas has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Get China Gas alerts:

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.