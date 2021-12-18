China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Down 14.3%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 32,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 10,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

