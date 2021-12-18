Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,843. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

