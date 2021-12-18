Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CERE stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,265. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.