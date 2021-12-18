Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

