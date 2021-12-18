Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.23.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.80 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.23%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

