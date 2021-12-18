Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.