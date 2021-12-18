Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

