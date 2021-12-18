Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $106,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.