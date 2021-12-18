Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CYAD stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.