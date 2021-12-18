CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CDW by 562.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CDW by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

