Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $202.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $2,659,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. 842,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

