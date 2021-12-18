CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.23

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.23 and traded as high as $38.81. CBIZ shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 581,970 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

