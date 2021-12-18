cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%.

cbdMD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,118. The company has a market cap of $76.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

