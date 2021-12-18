Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,252.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

